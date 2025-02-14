Newport’s Location is a Major Selling Point for Growth

Newport is in a strong position to build on its commercial and residential potential. Sitting between Cardiff and Bristol, it offers businesses and residents the benefits of both cities while maintaining lower costs and a high quality of life.

As a commercial property market, Newport is seeing interest across sectors, from industrial to office and retail, and there is much to be positive about.

The removal of the Severn Bridge tolls took time to show its full impact, but we are now seeing the benefits. On the residential side, house price differences between Bristol and Newport remain significant, drawing people across the bridge. On the commercial side, decisions take longer due to lease cycles, but the trend is clear. Just recently, I agreed a deal with a Bristol-based company moving to Chepstow. Half of their staff were already living on this side of the bridge, and with their lease ending, relocating made sense for their business and their workforce.

For office space, the cost savings are even starker. A new modern office building in central Bristol can command up to £50 per square foot. In Newport, even at its peak, rents have reached just £16 per square foot – a third of the price. These cost advantages make Newport an attractive option for companies looking to relocate, particularly in a time when recruitment and retention are critical for businesses.

Newport is also establishing a name for itself in independent retail. The city centre has faced challenges, but there is now strong demand from independent traders. A thriving independent retail scene in Newport will help re-establish our appeal to shoppers looking for something different to that that can be found within national chains of many cities. Neighbourhood retail areas are performing well, showing that people want local amenities and services, and businesses are responding to that demand.

Beyond affordability, Newport’s location offers a strong quality of life. The city is well connected, with easy access to Cardiff, Bristol, and London, but it also has natural assets that make it a great place to live. Residents can be at the coast within 45 minutes or in the Brecon Beacons in 40 minutes. These factors are crucial in attracting families, but there is also a need to ensure that Newport provides the right mix of housing for younger professionals who might otherwise choose Cardiff or Bristol.

A key part of this is the role of the student population. Newport is beginning to see growth in student numbers, which is important for the local economy. The loss of the university campus at Caerleon was a challenge, but the city is regaining momentum with increased activity from the University of South Wales at its city centre campus and proposals for a Knowledge Quarter that will bring Nash College into the city centre. This kind of development is exactly what Newport needs. A central student presence brings a daily footfall that supports businesses and helps sustain the retail and hospitality sectors throughout the week.

Regeneration cannot rely on weekend shoppers alone. The success of the city centre depends on having people working and studying in Newport every day. The right mix of housing, business space, and infrastructure will ensure that Newport continues to attract investment and talent.