Cardiff’s Depot In The Castle Announces 2025 Line-Up

Family-friendly festival Depot In The Castle is making a return to Cardiff Castle this summer.

Previously announced as the festival’s headline act, Jess Glynne will be joined by a mix of indie, dance, and hip-hop stars.

Joining the bill for Depot In The Castle 2025 are:

Maxïmo Park – The indie rock favourites behind anthems like Apply Some Pressure

Sigma – The platinum-selling drum and bass duo known for Nobody to Love

Kate Nash – The Brit Award-winning singer-songwriter with hits like Foundations

Professor Green – The UK rap star behind Read All About It

Goldie Lookin’ Chain – Newport’s most infamous rap collective

Blue Dolphin Wranglers – Cardiff’s homegrown party-starters

Depot In The Castle also features street food and family-friendly activities.

Now in its sixth year, Depot In The Castle has previously welcomed headliners such as Mel C, Toploader, Kaiser Chiefs, Tom Grennan, Ella Eyre, Clean Bandit, and The Fratellis.

Festival founder Nick Saunders said: