New Managing Director Takes Reins at Tod Security and Fire

Danny Tod has been appointed as Managing Director of Tod Security and Fire Limited, the company that he first joined as an apprentice in 2008 at the age of 16.

First established in 1987 by Danny’s father David Tod, Tod Security began life in a garden shed. The company has doubled in size in the last three years alone and now employs 25 people from their base at Mamhilad Park Estate.

Having studied for a BTEC in Electronic Engineering, Danny progressed through the business to become an installation engineer in 2010. He has since become increasingly involved in the management of the business, helping to grow a customer base across Wales and the South West. This includes the NHS, Clarks Shoes, various councils, Robert Price Builders Merchants and Johnsey Estates, the owners of Mamhilad Park Estate.

Core services span both the commercial and industrial markets including the design and installation of high definition CCTV systems, fire alarm systems, intruder alarms and fingerprint recognition systems. The team also offer a range of Covid-19 solutions including temperature screening, face mask detection, people counting cameras and hands-free access control.

Founder David Tod said:

“It’s 35 years since I first started the business running from our home in Abergavenny . Throughout that time we have always focussed on delivering the best customer service and growing the business organically. We’ve relied heavily on word of mouth and referrals, particularly here at Mamhilad where we have definitely benefited from the thriving community that we’re part of at the business park. We’ve also been fortunate to have the support of an excellent team which has allowed me to gradually hand over the reigns to Danny over the last five years. “I will remain involved as chair and I know that Danny and the team will thrive as they take the business to the next level.”

Danny Tod said: