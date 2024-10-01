New Directorship for Healthcare Expert at JCP Solicitors

JCP Solicitors has announced that Cardiff-based Rhianydd Llewellyn-Thomas has been promoted to Director and Head of Healthcare within Commercial Services.

This latest promotion demonstrates the award-winning law firm’s continued effort to recruit senior leaders from within, supporting business growth through professional development and team investment.

Rhianydd Llewellyn-Thomas first joined JCP Solicitors in 2014 as an Undergraduate Legal Assistant. Returning as a Trainee Solicitor in 2017, she joined Commercial Services in 2018 where she remained after qualifying as a Solicitor in 2019.

From the very start of her career Rhianydd supported Commercial Services with their growing healthcare client base, developing her reputation as a leading expert in the field. Named as a ‘Rising Star’ in the Welsh Legal Awards 2023, and named in leading industry bible The Legal 500, Rhianydd provides expert services to clients in the healthcare sector from across England and Wales. In the last five years, Rhianydd has played a key role in the success of JCP’s Healthcare team, working on transactions with a combined value in excess of £100 million.

Rhianydd also provides separate representation to a range of banks and lenders specialising in the healthcare sector.

Rhianydd said:

“I am looking forward to leading the Healthcare team, as we continue to strengthen our reputation as the firm of choice that healthcare businesses can trust.”

Betsan Powell, Head of Commercial Services at JCP Solicitors, said: