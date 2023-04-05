New Developments and Projects in Rhyl Under the Spotlight

New developments and projects in Rhyl will be under the spotlight this spring and summer.

As part of a £65 million investment in the town, several projects have already been delivered including a new harbour, the SC2 Waterpark, a newly renovated Pavilion Theatre and the 1891 Restaurant. In addition, national chains have built new hotels and existing business Pro Kite Surfing, which attracts kite surfers from all over the UK, has invested in the Kite Surf Café.

Other work taking place in the town is the coastal defence scheme to protect residential properties and businesses at high risk of flooding. The work in Central Rhyl will start in April 2023 not only to protect the town, but also to upgrade and expand the promenade for residents and visitors alike.

Over the coming months, there will be closures to certain sections of the promenade, however alternative access points to the beach will be available and clearly signposted and all businesses will be open as usual. The main event of the summer season, the Rhyl Air Show, returns on the 26th and 27th of August. This is fast becoming North Wales’ biggest free seafront event and will feature the Red Arrows and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Shortly after Easter, and for the duration of the construction work, West Promenade will be closed between Butterton Road and the area close to the central car park. Pedestrians will be directed away from the works taking them past SC2, Vue Cinema and the Children’s Village where they will be able to access the existing promenade to the east of SeaQuarium.

Access to the cycling route on the promenade will be closed with cyclists diverted away from the construction area to a clearly signposted route. The car park on Quay Street will also be closed to make way for site offices and storage.

In addition, there will be partial closure on East Promenade from the entrance to the Pavilion car park to the west side of the beach path on Old Golf Road. During April, a ramp will be built to allow access from the Marine Drive construction compound to the beach. The Pavilion car park will remain open.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council said:

“The work going on to regenerate Rhyl is truly exciting and the projects which have already been delivered have vastly improved the town. It is inevitable that work on this scale will create some short-term disruption, however, we are taking all possible steps to ensure that alternative access to visitor attractions, businesses and the beach is clearly signposted. Denbighshire County Council is committed to long-term development in Rhyl and overall, the aim of this huge regeneration project is to invest in the town for the benefit of our residents, businesses and visitors.”

Further information about the coastal defence project and the regeneration project is available on Denbigshire County Council’s website.