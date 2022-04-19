New Cutting Edge Business Support Launched in Blaenau Gwent

‘Facilitate new jobs, enhance product creation, deliver improvements in manufacturing processes, enable the transfer of knowledge’, these are just some of the objectives announced by VISTA (Valleys Innovation Showcase for Technological Advancement), a new business support programme launched in Blaenau Gwent, being delivered in partnership by the University of South Wales and Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

Funded by the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund, VISTA aims to engage at least twenty businesses in Blaenau Gwent over the next four months as part of a pilot programme that will offer a range of support options including, access to grants and consultants and leading academics in their field, as well as opportunities to work with the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), a network of world-leading research and innovation centres working with advanced manufacturing companies around the globe.

VISTA aims to facilitate business growth within Blaenau Gwent, connect enterprises together for shared learning, and create an Event Studio in Ebbw Vale to showcase the talent and expertise prevalent throughout the region. The pilot programme will have a particular focus on product and process enhancements in order to significantly improve productivity and reduce material consumption and CO₂ emissions in the supply chain. Support will be offered to businesses of all sizes including start-ups, by establishing interactions with regional incubators.