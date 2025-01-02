New Creative Tools for Powys’ Arts and Culture Sectors Launched

Three new online tools have been launched to help Powys’ arts, culture, learning, and heritage sectors showcase events and connect with the community.

Powys County Council has launched the What’s On calendar, Creative Directory, and Creative Toolkit on the StoriPowys website, a platform dedicated to connecting people to culture, learning, heritage, and the arts in Powys.

Designed to be accessible and user-friendly, the tools help individual artists, freelancers, performers, and cultural and heritage organisations to promote their events and engage with the local community.

The new platforms will include:

What’s On Calendar: A centralised events calendar for Powys Libraries, Museums, Archives, and Arts, where residents and visitors can search by location, age, and type. Creatives can easily add events via an online form.

Creative Directory: A Powys-specific platform connecting local creatives. It helps organisations find artists and post opportunities while enabling freelancers to showcase their work and discover jobs. Creatives and organisations can easily add a profile via an online form.

Creative Toolkit: A curated resource hub for creative, cultural, and heritage professionals, featuring links on fundraising, advocacy, marketing, event management, and more.

Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said:

“The new StoriPowys platforms are valuable additions to Powys’s cultural landscape, offering residents and visitors an easy way to explore the rich array of artistic and cultural events and businesses happening across the county while providing freelancers and organisations with a platform to showcase their skills and connect. “I encourage arts organisations and freelancers throughout Powys to embrace this platform, helping to make it the central hub for discovering events, networking and connecting, and celebrating our vibrant community.”

For more information, email celf@powys.gov.uk