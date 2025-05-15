If We Want to Grow the Mid Wales Economy, the Grid Must Come First

For too long, the electricity grid has been something we talk about only when there’s a problem. But here in Powys and across Mid Wales it has become clear – if we want to grow our economy, create jobs, and support local businesses, we need a grid that works for us, not against us.

The conversation around onshore renewable energy has re-emerged in recent years. Where once it felt like the idea of wind farms and local generation had faded from view, today we have more than 10 live applications for renewable energy projects in Powys alone. These are significant proposals, with the potential to transform our role in Wales' journey to net zero.

But let’s be clear, we won’t see the benefits of that transformation without urgent action to improve grid capacity.

We’re already feeling the pinch. One of the most striking examples lies at the heart of our county, a major sawmill operation, among the most important in Wales and the UK. This business has planning permission to expand. It has the investment. It has the ambition. But it doesn’t have the electricity.

In fact, it may already be exceeding its licensed consumption. That’s a dangerous position for any business to be in and it’s not a one-off. From manufacturers to small businesses, even pubs wanting to install EV charge points or electric loos, we’re seeing the same story repeated again and again the infrastructure simply isn’t there.

We often talk about the economy of Mid Wales needing a boost. We speak about encouraging people to stay in rural areas, to set up businesses, and to invest in our communities. But we can’t expect that to happen if we can’t meet their basic energy needs.

There’s an irony here, we’re talking about turning Powys into a renewable energy powerhouse, with power stations, in the form of wind and solar farms, right across the county. Yet, unless we build the grid capacity alongside that generation, those projects won’t deliver local benefits. They won’t allow our businesses to expand, our homes to decarbonise, or our communities to grow.

Powys County Council plays a key role in this story, working with developers, shaping local plans, and representing the interests of our communities. While many decisions will ultimately be made by the Welsh Government, we are committed to ensuring that the voice of Mid Wales is heard loud and clear.

We must ensure that any investment in generation comes hand-in-hand with investment in the infrastructure that delivers real, lasting economic benefit. That means better connections, more capacity, and fairer access to the electricity our businesses need, not just now, but for the future.

Everyone, whether they like pylons or not, recognises that we have a fragile electricity system in Mid Wales. But that fragility is also an opportunity to modernise, to invest, and to future-proof our economy.

If we get this right, we don’t just unlock renewable energy. We unlock new jobs, lower energy costs, and a greener, more resilient economy. If we get it wrong, or drag our feet, we risk missing the biggest economic opportunity rural Wales has seen in a generation.

It’s time to power up Mid Wales and that starts with the grid.