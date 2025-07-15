New Food and Drink Producers to be Showcased at Royal Welsh Food Hall

An array of new Welsh food and drink businesses will feature on the Cywain Stand in the Food Hall at this year’s Royal Welsh Show (July 21st-24th).

From concept to counter, the Cywain stand has been the launch-pad for countless up-and-coming food and drink producers, eager to showcase their products to a broad audience. Four different producers will take to the stand per day, each bringing their individual style and flavours to an audience looking to try and buy something new.

Cywain is a programme run by Mentera and funded by the Welsh Government, working with food and drink producers across Wales, helping them grow and develop their businesses. Support is offered in various areas, including marketing, brand development, sustainability, and finance. An essential part of that work includes supporting producers at events and test trading.

Alex James, Cywain Project Manager, said:

“We take great delight in helping producers to grow in experience and confidence, bringing new products to the marketplace and adding their talents to the Welsh food and drink industry as a whole. “The Royal Welsh Food Hall is a hugely important showcase for Welsh food and drink producers, and the ultimate shopwindow – and, for the public, it is one of the ‘must visit’ attractions of the show. “Such opportunities are part of Cywain’s portfolio of support available for businesses throughout their growth journey, from day one start-ups to more established enterprises.”

After making a successful appearance at the Cywain stand in 2024, Swansea-based Nonna Assunta, has confidently stepped up to host its very own stand in the Food Hall this year. The brand will be showcasing their meticulously handcrafted, small-batch liqueurs that capture the vibrant essence of the Mediterranean.

Alex Diiulio, said: