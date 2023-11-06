New Appointment Signals Further Growth of Savills Economics Team in Wales

Savills has announced the expansion of its economics team in Wales with the appointment of economist, Ieuan Best.

Ieuan, who joined Savills on 1 November, has worked in the fields of local economic development, placemaking, and regeneration with involvement in plans and studies for towns and cities across Wales.

Originally from Abergavenny, Ieuan has a bachelor’s degree in Human, Social and Political Sciences from the University of Cambridge, and a master’s degree in Spatial Planning and Development from Cardiff University.

Prior to joining Savills, Ieuan spent three years as a Local Economic Development Consultant at Owen Davies Consulting. In this role he was involved in the production of placemaking plans, town investment plans, and growth plans across Mid and South Wales. This included planning for market and primary towns in Carmarthenshire and Powys, as well as a placemaking plan for Wrexham city centre.

He joins senior economist, Daniel Vargas, and directors, Ryan McKenzie and Nick Bennett.

Nick Bennett, head of Savills Economics for Wales, commented: