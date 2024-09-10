Netball National League Raises Funds for Local Charity

The FleetEV National League finals day raised over £500 for their chosen charity, Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity.

Sponsored by FleetEV, the National League comprises of eight netball teams across Wales who play in tournaments throughout the year, bringing together seasoned netballers in a competitive arena.

The finals day tournament took place during the summer at House of Sport Cardiff, home of Wales Netball, and Noah’s Ark was chosen as the charity partner, with bucket collections and a percentage of ticket sales raising £250 for the charity.

The Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity supports the only children’s hospital for Wales, helping to ensure world class care and the best outcome and experience possible for the young patients who receive treatment there.

League sponsors FleetEV, an EV solutions provider who focus on making the switch to EVs practical and efficient through comprehensive leasing, salary sacrifice, and fleet solutions tailored to diverse client needs, matched the amount raised to take the donation to £500.

Jarrad Morris, CEO and Founder of FleetEV, said:

“We’re so proud to have sponsored the National League this year, especially after seeing the array of talent on show. We’re proud to have played a part in driving positive change both on and off the court with the donation to Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity, a cause very close to my heart.”

Vicki Sutton, CEO of Wales Netball, said:

“We were so thrilled that through our partnership with FleetEV and our ticketing partners TicketPass, our National League was able to support the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity and the amazing work they do in the children's hospital. More fans through the door means more support for the charity.”

Lucy Jones, Fundraising Development Manager at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital Charity, expressed their gratitude, saying: