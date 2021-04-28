Neath Pharmacies are First in the UK to Adopt Robotic Disinfection Solution

The Health Dispensary pharmacies in Neath have become the first businesses in the UK to invest in a new breed of automated disinfection robot.

The Evolve Raybotix UV-C Disinfection Robots use UV-C light supported by an ozone generating function for maximum disinfection and peace of mind.

The automated machines are supplied by Evolve Raybotix, which is located in the Institute of Life Science (ILS) at Swansea University. The robots map their surroundings and kill 99.9 percent of microorganisms on all surfaces by destroying their DNA structures. It’s an environmentally friendly and chemical-free way to quickly and safely eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses. Disinfection times start from just six minutes. As well as being quick and thorough, these machines have minimal operating costs.

Pharmacist Ali Sparkes, who runs the two The Health Dispensary pharmacies in Neath, South Wales, recently purchased the NEO model, which is the smallest robot in the portfolio but has the ability to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria in a space of approx. 25m2 in around 8-10 minutes.

She made the investment after a dramatic increase in footfall in both town centre branches of The Health Dispensary caused her to recruit additional staff and seek extra resources to cope with the growth in demand. In particular, the rise in visitors made her concerned about cleanliness and disinfection.

“The ethos of the Health Dispensary is to offer a practical, friendly and welcoming service and we have worked hard to maintain high standards throughout the pandemic,” she said. “Not only is it paramount to minimise any risk to our customers – particularly those more vulnerable in the community – but safety of my staff is also a priority.”

Ali had already implemented all the usual traditional measures to minimise any spread of the virus, including masks, physical cleaning and antibacterial gel, but when she spotted an advert on Facebook for the Evolve Raybotix disinfection robots she saw an opportunity to take the disinfection of her premises to the next level.

“I noticed Evolve Raybotix advertising a very exciting disinfection robot which uses UVC to sanitise surfaces and space,” she said. “We already have a number of robots at The Health Dispensary and, as a self-confessed tech geek, I was very much drawn to one which could potentially do our cleaning for us in such a super-efficient way.”

The Evolve Raybotix robot is now a valued member of The Health Dispensary’s robotic team, which also includes a robot that stores and dispenses drugs to the pharmacist and one that allows for 24-hour prescription collections.

“I’m so happy we bought Ray the Robot,” said Ali. “He is so easy to use and really gives us peace of mind and an extra level of protection with the current COVID pandemic, not to mention minimising the risk of cold, flu and other viruses which pose a risk to staff and customer wellbeing. It’s also great to see other UK award winning pharmacies following our lead and investing in this new technology.”

Director of Evolve Raybotix Amin Farah added:

“It was a delight to work with someone like Ali who has an overwhelming desire to keep her staff happy, healthy, confident and comfortable – particularly during such uncertain times. Her primary focus was to make sure her team could work together in a safe environment and continue to serve their local community with a much needed, and valued service.”

The units have been classified as a Medical Device by the Ministry of Health in Italy where they are designed and manufactured. They can be purchased or leased from Evolve Raybotix which is based in the ILS, Swansea University who have the unique distribution rights to these innovative machines in the UK.