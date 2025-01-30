Ministerial Visit Mark Launch of Welsh Government’s Timber Industrial Strategy

Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies was welcomed to a development of new homes at Maes Deudraeth in Penrhyndeudraeth last week. The official visit to the properties in Penrhyndeudraeth marked the launch of Welsh Government’s Timber Industrial Strategy.

On site to welcome him were representatives from ClwydAlyn and Grŵp Cynefin along with contractor Williams Homes. Mr Irranca-Davies was given a tour of the new development, which features 41 timber-framed, energy-efficient houses and apartments.

All the properties at Maes Deudraeth were built using modern methods of construction; this includes prefabricated Welsh timber frame structures. The visit spotlights the importance of the forestry and timber industries in Wales. The launch of Welsh Government’s Timber Industrial Strategy was designed to promote the use of Welsh timber in construction.

Huw Irranca-Davies, Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change said:

“Timber is crucial to achieving a stronger, fairer, greener Wales. The forestry, timber and construction sectors offer varied careers, including high-paid green jobs, while also helping us tackle the climate emergency. “By working with industry, Wales can make the most of the opportunities that come from making and selling forest products from renewable, sustainable and responsibly managed forests.”

Development Project Manager for ClwydAlyn, Helen Williams said:

“We’re incredibly proud to be using Welsh timber frames in our new build homes at Penrhyndeudraeth. Sourcing locally supports the Welsh economy and illustrates the exceptional quality and sustainability of our region’s natural resources. “Working with Grŵp Cynefin on this scheme, we’re creating a sustainable community that reflects the unique character of this special area and meets the needs of local people and families.”

Gwyndaf Williams, Development Manager for Grŵp Cynefin said:

“Using homegrown timber reduces our carbon footprint, in line with our low-carbon construction strategies, and enhances the resilience of our local construction industry.”

Arwyn Evans, Head of Development at Grŵp Cynefin said:

“We’re thrilled to be working with ClwydAlyn to deliver much-needed, affordable homes to this corner of Eryri; contributing to Welsh Government’s target to build 20,000 new homes by 2026.”

Cyngor Gwynedd’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Property, the Councillor Paul Rowlinson said:

“As is well-known by now, Gwynedd is in the midst of a housing crisis, with demand for affordable homes far exceeding supply across the county. By working in partnership with ClwydAlyn, Grŵp Cynefin, and the Welsh Government, we can deliver more affordable, high-quality housing, enabling local people to stay, thrive, and build their futures within their own communities.” “Ensuring that these new homes are built using locally sourced materials, such as Welsh timber, not only supports Welsh economy but also strengthens our commitment to sustainablity, innovation and long term growth in Gwynedd.”

Williams Homes (Bala) is building these homes on behalf of ClwydAlyn and Grŵp Cynefin and in partnership with Cyngor Gwynedd and the Welsh Government. It forms part of the Gwynedd Affordable Housing Development Programme which aims to achieve the Council's goal of building 700 social homes throughout the county within the lifetime of its Housing Action Plan.