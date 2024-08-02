Micro-providers – A Key Part of the Jigsaw of Social Care

In Denbighshire, like many parts of Wales, the social care sector faces significant challenges.

However, a growing initiative within the county is proving to be a vital part of the solution – the micro-provider initiative. This model not only bolsters our local social care options but also empowers individuals to contribute to their community economically and socially.

Micro-providers are local entrepreneurs who deliver personalised care and support services. These individuals are self-employed, running their small businesses that offer essential aid from personal care to helping with daily chores and promoting social inclusion. Their services are crucial for those preferring to stay in their own homes but need some level of support to do so.

The beauty of the micro-provider model lies in its triple impact: it supports those in need of care, provides economic opportunities, and fosters community engagement. For individuals receiving support, micro-providers offer a more personalised service, ensuring that care is tailored to the individual’s needs and preferences, which traditional large-scale providers may not be able to accommodate as flexibly.

For those who choose the path of a micro-provider, the benefits are clear. They gain autonomy over their working hours and services, allowing them to balance personal life and work effectively. This autonomy not only leads to greater job satisfaction but also to a deeper sense of contribution to their community's wellbeing. Becoming a micro-provider is an entry into self-employment, supported by our comprehensive development programme. We offer guidance on everything from legal compliance, care regulation and safeguarding to effective business management, and we make sure we support our registered micro-providers with a yearly ‘MOT’ to ensure that their training, DBS checks, insurance and so on are all kept up to date.

Economically, the model supports the local economy by ensuring that money spent on care services circulates within the community. As these entrepreneurs earn and spend locally, they boost local business and contribute to the broader economic health of the area.

Presently, Denbighshire boasts around 65 micro-providers, with more in training. The timely success stories range from reducing unnecessary hospital admissions and assisting hospital discharge to more timely care package allocations, highlighting the significant impact these providers have on our social care system. The flexibility in care options means more personalised and responsive support for our citizens, enhancing their quality of life.

Micro-providers are not just filling gaps in care – they are essential pieces of the social care jigsaw in Denbighshire, enhancing the lives of individuals and the community at large. As we nurture this initiative, we are confident in its lasting benefits and its role in shaping a robust, responsive, and compassionate care system.