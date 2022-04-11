Mergers and Acquisitions Expert Joins Lexington Corporate Finance

A mergers and acquisitions expert has joined Cardiff-based Lexington Corporate Finance to provide a further boost to its deal making capability in its target SME and mid-sized markets.

Courtney Mattocks, 27, joins the award-winning corporate finance advisory firm with an impressive prior track-record in mergers and acquisitions, having previously worked in corporate finance for the firm, Azets, and a regional practice in East Anglia.

Starting his career in audit, Mr Mattocks later qualified as a chartered accountant. He also holds a degree in Accountancy and Finance from the University of East Anglia.

Lexington’s managing director, Gary Partridge, commented:

“Courtney joins us at an important time in the delivery of our ambitious growth plans, as we look to strengthen our team building upon the impressive growth platform that we have put in place over the last three years. His previous mergers and acquisitions experience dovetails perfectly into the existing team and it’s a real bonus for us that we have attracted someone of his calibre to Lexington.”

The appointment follows a rapid period of growth for Lexington. Last year, the team completed over £160 million of transactions and was recognised as a “Fast 50” growth business in Wales as well as winning the “Corporate Finance Team of the Year” at the 2021 Wales Dealmakers Awards.

Mr Mattocks added: