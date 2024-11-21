Mental Health Charity Leads Trauma-Informed Mental Health Support in Swansea Schools

Platfform, a mental health and social change charity, is delivering counselling, training and group-based support for thousands of Swansea pupils.

Funded by Swansea Council, the programme offers school-based support for children and young people aged five–19, including counselling, peer mentoring, transition support, training, and one-to-one and group wellbeing sessions.

Under Welsh Government legislation, all schools in Wales must provide timely access to school-based counselling. This initiative goes further, incorporating wellbeing interventions, group-based support, and training, aligning with the Welsh Government’s Whole School Approach to Emotional and Mental Wellbeing Framework, which ensures the entire school community contributes to creating the conditions where pupils thrive.

Since its launch in September 2024, the initiative has received over 500 referrals for mental health support, highlighting the urgent need for these services.

Overseen by a team of in-house Psychologists, Wellbeing Practitioners, and accredited Counsellors, they provide age-appropriate support and can incorporate creative therapeutic models, such as art therapy and sand tray therapy, which allow children—particularly younger ones—to express their feelings in a safe and supportive environment.

By focusing on early intervention, the service enhances understanding of emotional wellbeing while creating safe spaces where pupils can connect and access further support.

The programme also collaborates with community resources and specialist services, complementing existing support systems and strengthening connections with schools, families, and external organisations.

Platfform’s Young People’s Service Lead, Sarah Hamilton, commented: