Memorial Concert to Celebrate the Life of Community Leader

A memorial concert is set to be held in honour of a journalist, broadcaster, business owner and community leader who died last year at the age of 51.

Dean Powell was the manager of Llantrisant Guildhall, having worked alongside Martin Hooker to lead the £1.4 million project to restore the 14th century building at the heart of the hilltop town near Pontypridd.

He died suddenly last August just weeks after marrying his partner, Jonathan Wickett.

The concert, to be held at Llantrisant Church on September 5th, sold out soon after tickets went on sale.

Alongside his role running the Guildhall heritage and visitors’ centre, Dean ran his own PR firm. He was also an author and motivational speaker and hosted popular ghost walks around the historic town. He was also an ambassador for Big Ideas Wales.

Earlier in his career he was editor of the local newspaper, the Pontypridd and Llantrisant Observer.

He was a life member of Treorchy Male Choir and president of the Richard Williams Singers, both of whom are set to perform at the memorial concert.

Martin Hooker, Chairman of the Guildhall Trust Board, said:

“Dean was a true leader in the community of Llantrisant. Without his tireless work and dedication it’s likely that the Guildhall would still be lying disused. “Instead it’s now a thriving venue at the centre of the town’s life. In bringing it back to use, as well as through his ghost walks and other activities he spearheaded, Dean played a huge part not only in community life but also in driving the visitor economy of the town. “Dean was a Llantrisant Freeman, clerk of our Town Trust and played a central role in key local events such as Beating of the Bounds, a historic event which is held here every seven years and follows the boundary of the ancient borough of Llantrisant.”

The Guildhall was brought back to life in a £1.4 million transformation led by Dean and Martin. It was funded primarily by the National Lottery Heritage Fund along with Cadw, the Welsh Government and other bodies.

As well as being home to historical artefacts and displays about the heritage of the area, the Grade II listed building is also now a venue for weddings, events and private and corporate hire which support its charitable aims.