Media Group Announces New Board Members

Orchard Media and Events Group has appointed two new members to its board.

The full-service independent marketing agency based in Cardiff has provided a range of creative communications services to clients, including Admiral Group plc, Netflix, Brothers Cider, Savage x Fenty, BBC, Aston Martin, and Qatar Airways for the last 14 years. They also create corporate and public events for NATO, UEFA, and Johnson & Johnson, as well as programmes for BBC, S4C, Channel 4, and National Geographic.

Their in-house capability includes Strategy, Creative and Design, Paid Owned and Earned Media, Sponsorships and Partnerships, Content Production and Events and Experiences.

The recruitment process looked to attract individuals who would support the agency’s objectives to diversify and strengthen its board to add rigour and future-proof growth plans. The firm says the appointment of experienced entrepreneur, adviser, and business management consultant Kate Methuen-Ley and executive consultant Alys Carlton will ensure that these objectives are met.

After a successful 15-year marketing career, Kate consolidated her experience and love for a challenge by founding the joint venture partnership for Danish high street retailer Flying Tiger Copenhagen, introducing the brand to the UK with shops in Wales and Bristol. After five years, launching eight different branches, with a turnover of more than £5 million and more than 120 team members she and her business partner successfully exited the company in 2018.

Kate has experience as a member of advisory boards, and Non-Executive Director experience in both the social enterprise sector and commercial sector. She also provides mentoring for tech start-ups at the Alacrity Foundation and manages the Welsh Government Export Cluster Programme for Technology Businesses.

Kate grew up in Risca and gained a BA (Hons) from Swansea University in French and Spanish. She also holds an MSc in Strategic Marketing from Cardiff University.

Alys Carlton has extensive board and governance experience, undertaking duties as Chair of the FAW (Football Association of Wales), a member of the Operating Board of Capital Law, the Vice Chair of the Welsh Government’s Expert Panel on Supporting Entrepreneurial Women, as well as a Non-Executive Director of the Aloud Charity. Alys has also set up her own business providing coaching, mentoring and strategic advisory services to senior leaders globally.

For Alys, who is a bilingual Welsh and English speaker, working with Welsh organisations such as Orchard, Capital Law and FAW gives her the opportunity to continue to impact life in Wales in a field that is closely aligned to her interests.

Co-CEO Jim Carpenter said:

“We are delighted to welcome Kate and Alys to the board at this pivotal time in Orchard’s development with our transition to an Employee Ownership Trust. Their guardianship and counsel will add huge value to our strategic development and in delivering our vision for Orchard as the space to flourish.’’

Kate Methuen-Ley said:

“It is an honour to be selected as a Chair of the Board for Orchard. My motivation to apply for the role was twofold. Firstly, because of my passion for fostering entrepreneurial spirit and business growth. Secondly, because of the opportunity to work with an organisation committed to making a meaningful impact in Wales and the UK. I very much look forward to working with my fellow board members and being part of one of the UK’s best-integrated agencies.”

Alys Carlton said:

“I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed a Non-Executive Director of the board at Orchard, an agency which has long been a highlight for me. I hope to use my experience to ensure Orchard can achieve its goals of sustainable growth and industry leadership.”

Orchard’s adoption of an employee-owned trust will take place this year. The new directors will be officially appointed to the board to support this transition, which takes place in October.