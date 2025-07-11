Marketing and Comms Agency Becomes First in Wales to Back Salary Transparency

B2B marketing and PR agency TMPR has become the first marketing and communications agency in Wales to sign the We Show the Salary pledge.

This commitment ensures that all future job advertisements from the Penarth-based agency will include clear salary information.

By joining the We Show the Salary initiative, TMPR aligns itself with a growing network of organisations committed to salary transparency.

“As an agency that strives to fulfil its value of building trust with every decision we make, being open about pay is non-negotiable,” said Louise Morgan, Director of TMPR. “We want to show future hires and our current team members that fairness and transparency are part of what makes TMPR a great place to work. Being We Show the Salary accredited is one way we demonstrate that in action.”

Launched in April 2025, We Show the Salary is a UK-wide campaign calling for salary transparency in job advertisements, to create a fairer, more inclusive, and accessible recruitment process.

A recent PR Week study found that only around one in four of the UK’s largest PR agencies publish salary information in their job ads – despite growing calls for greater transparency across the industry.

Jo Tidball, Founder & Director of We Show the Salary, added: