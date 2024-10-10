Marketing Franchise Launches Website for The Huggard on World Homeless Day

A national marketing agency franchise has partnered with The Huggard as its 2024 Charity of the Year.

As part of the partnership activ Marketing has developed a new website for The Huggard and will support it free of charge for the next 12 months.

Katie Bullon, CEO of activ Marketing, said:

“What hit me most when we met The Huggard team earlier this year was their clear message that homelessness can happen to anyone; it can be just a few decisions away. “This reality, especially given the current economic climate in the UK, is powerful and worrying. To be able to do our bit with the resources we are lucky to have is incredibly important to me, particularly in my home city of Cardiff. I'm so proud to have brought activ back to Wales after acquiring the national franchise from its previous owner in Singapore in January 2021, transitioning from running the Cardiff territory as a franchisee to managing the franchise business nationally as franchisor.”

The newly developed website is designed to provide The Huggard with an enhanced platform to connect with those in need and the wider community.

“Our aim is to do more than simply offer financial support,” Katie adds. “By creating and maintaining the new website free of charge, we’re helping The Huggard expand their reach and amplify their impact across Cardiff and beyond.”

Adam Rees, CEO of The Huggard, said: