Manufacturing a New Wales with University of South Wales

The latest meeting of minds between Manufacturing Wales and Academia brings the immediate opportunity for manufacturing businesses in Wales to access world-class talent, research, facilities and collaborative innovation – as well as the potential for additional partnership and engagement funding – in a development applauded by Robert Lloyd Griffiths OBE, Director of IoD Wales as a “another major step in keeping Welsh manufacturing at the forefront of innovation.”

Professor Paul Harrison, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Innovation and Engagement, enthused: “We’re delighted to become an affiliate member of Manufacturing Wales, working in collaboration with industry partners to address key challenges and to contribute our expertise to shared goals in education, research and innovation.

“As an institution, the University of South Wales has a breath of expertise in disciplines relevant to the sector – including engineering, digital and supply chain – and our common objectives will undoubtedly support Manufacturing Wales in its ambitions to strengthen and enhance an already thriving manufacturing ecosystem within Wales.

“The relationship is an excellent platform for future collaboration and we look forward to exploring how USW can work with member businesses to develop programmes of skills/talent development, research and innovation for the communities and economies that we all serve.”

Chris Wright, USW Exchange Manager, welcomed “the timely emergence of Manufacturing Wales is very exciting as we look to support the manufacturing sector in Wales to innovate and build back stronger. We’re looking forward to connecting Manufacturing Wales members to our talent, expertise and technical facilities through the USW Exchange – our hub for industry engagement and partnership development, as well as sharing opportunities to access funding for collaboration through initiatives such as the USW Partnership and Engagement Programme”

Frank Holmes, Chair of Manufacturing Wales, warmly welcomed USW as an affiliate member, noting “The University of South Wales has built an enviable reputation as a pre-eminent industry-led HE institution, developing an excellent record in delivering high impact demand-led research and development across manufacturing in Wales. This gives our members even more scope to exploit new and existing opportunities – and raise the global ambition through access to world-class knowledge, people, materials and equipment. “

Launched last year, Manufacturing Wales is committed to championing and future proofing manufacturing across Wales, representing the vision and complex needs of Welsh-based organisations, raising the credibility of Welsh brands, maximising supply champion opportunities and building-in resilience for member organisations.

To find out more about joining as a member, go to www.manufacturingwales.com