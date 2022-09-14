Major Stage in Rhyl Regeneration Project Reached as Work Begins on Queen’s Market

Work to transform a historic Rhyl site into one which can be enjoyed by the local community, visitors, and businesses has commenced, thanks to Denbighshire County Council and a grant from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme and European Regional Development Fund.

Bodelwyddan-based Wynne Construction has been appointed by Denbighshire County Council to carry out the design and construction of the brand-new Queen’s Market in the first step of the transformation of the wider Queen’s Buildings which sit along the town’s promenade.

The project is the latest stage in the wider regeneration vision for Rhyl and will see the site transformed into a space for the community to enjoy, with work on the Queen’s Market expected be completed by Summer 2023.

Wynne is currently carrying out the groundworks on site, which includes putting in place a piled concrete solution on which the building will sit.

The development will see the construction of a new indoor market hall containing a mezzanine for additional seating and pop-up vendors, as well as a versatile event and commercial space, and a landscaped external realm.

As part of the project, Wynne will maintain the character of the historic Queen’s Chambers on Sussex Street, preserving the traditional stone detailing at the old entrance of the building which dates back to 1902.

Traditional brickwork and signage will also be installed to ensure the building sits comfortably into the local surroundings.

The project includes additional sustainability measures to reduce energy usage and create a low-carbon footprint for the development such as installing photovoltaic panels on the roof and an all-air heating and cooling system, which regulates fresh air and temperature throughout the building.

Design manager at Wynne Construction Richard Beatson said:

“The new Queen’s Market has been designed with community interaction at the forefront, and we are thrilled to get work underway to bring this modern development to the historic Rhyl promenade. “The site will be great addition to the wider regeneration of the town and will bring a fresh interpretation to the market hall experience. Whilst benefitting from the goods and services offered by vendors, visitors can enjoy high quality local food from a variety of outlets. “As part of all our builds, we will also look to work with the local supply chain to offer learning opportunities for apprentices and those looking to enter the industry as well as engage directly with the community over the life of the construction process.”

As part of Wynne’s community engagement, the firm will be hosting two community-facing events at Rhyl Pavilion on Thursday 22 September.

The day will see a ‘Meet The Buyer’ event open to subcontractors who are interested in joining the supply chain, as well as social enterprise and third-sector organisations looking to provide goods and services during the construction phase.

A job fair for the public will also showcase what will be involved on the scheme as well as highlighting the local career opportunities the project will offer.

Cllr Jason McLellan, Leader and Lead Member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation said:

“We are very pleased to be working with Wynne construction to deliver the first phase of the Queen’s Buildings which is a key catalyst project within the Councils wider regeneration programme for Rhyl. “The project is already providing career opportunities for local people including apprenticeship opportunities, work experience and placements via the Council’s Working Denbighshire project.” “This building will be an asset to the county, I am glad to see it progressing.”

Following Wynne’s development of the Queen’s Market, the Council are continuing to progress with plans to further develop the remainder of the Queen’s Buildings site.

The funding for the development has been provided by the Council, the Welsh Government Transforming Towns programme and the European Regional Development Fund.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, said:

“This transformation of Rhyl’s iconic Queen’s Market means the people of Denbighshire can support local businesses on their doorstep and make good use of a welcoming space to hold community events. “I am pleased to see Denbighshire County Council making good use of our Transforming Towns funding and look forward to seeing the revitalised promenade.”

Wynne Construction has been appointed through the North Wales Construction Partnership (NWCP) framework to construct the building.

To book an appointment for Wynne’s ‘Meet The Buyer’ event, please contact social value manager Alison Hourihane on [email protected]

For more information about Wynne visit www.wynneconstruction.co.uk