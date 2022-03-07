Major Campaign Launched to Attract More Overseas Visitors to North Wales

Major Campaign Launched to Attract More Overseas Visitors to North Wales

A major international campaign has been launched to attract high-spending overseas visitors to North Wales after the easing of Covid restrictions.

One of the aims of the multi-lingual drive by North Wales Tourism is ensure that travellers from abroad can enjoy a warm Welsh welcome and information in their own languages.

Among the countries being targeted are European nations like Germany, Spain and France along with visitors from Japan, China and India.

As part of the campaign North Wales Tourism is going to be building on existing ties with Japan that were forged though the twinning of Conwy and Himeji castles in 2019.

Meanwhile, India is seen as an emerging market with huge potential to attract wealthy travellers

One of the centrepieces of the push will be high-end tour itineraries to see some of the region’s most spectacular highlights.

The stops will include the UNESCO World Heritage sites of Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, the Norman castles in Conwy and Caernarfon and the newly-crowned Slate Landscapes of North West Wales

The campaign is being funded by the Welsh Government’s tourism arm, Visit Wales.

The Welsh Government’s Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething MS, said:

“It’s been an extremely challenging time for the visitor economy and especially so for businesses who rely on overseas visitors. “I’m pleased that we have been able to provide support for these businesses through the Wales International Inbound Tourism Fund and that we can now look forward with hope for recovery in our key overseas markets. “This funding will help them to build on their existing itineraries to develop and promote new and updated programmes and packages for 2022 and beyond.”

Jim Jones, the chief executive of North Wales Tourism which has around 2,000 members operating in tourism and hospitality, said: “We are hugely grateful to Visit Wales for their support in providing the funding for this hugely exciting campaign.

“The purpose of the funding is to prepare us for what we hope will be a huge influx of inbound visitors from overseas. “We think the potential is massive once the international market reopens, especially the Asian market. “We want to make sure we have all our ducks in a row so that those visitors have access to information in their chosen language. “We have a lot of experience in this area and we have done a lot of exciting things that have resulted in a big growth in the international market and we are definitely on the world map when it comes to tourism. “One of things we are doing is creating very high-end itineraries, after arriving via either Manchester or Liverpool airports. “The first ports of call would be somewhere like Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden before going on to Mostyn Hall. “They’ll then visit nearby Llandudno and the following day they will head for Conwy Castle, Bodnant Gardens and go down the Conwy Valley to Llechwedd.

Portmeirion.