Maintain Soil Fertility Ahead of Crop Establishment

Although it has contributed to a challenging harvest for many farmers, the recent wet weather has boosted soil fertility in some areas, which is critical to maintain ahead of crop establishment.

However, David Newton, technical manager at Timac Agro UK, warns farmers not to be complacent, with soils being in a better position compared to the drought-like conditions seen this time last year.

He says:

“There’s a lot more residual nitrogen evident because of the unusual amount of rainfall we’ve had this summer. “This is a positive outcome following a tricky harvest for many growers, and one they’ll want to maximise to ensure next season’s crops get off to the best start.”

With better nitrogen reserves and increased moisture, Mr Newton says it is important to make the most of the additional microbial and fungal activity these bring, by taking good care of the soil.

“It’s important to utilise organic matter and work sympathetically with the soil, disturbing it as little as possible, to ensure nutrients are stored and available for the incoming crop,” he says. “It’s also critical to ensure the soil pH is correct ahead of drilling, which can be a challenge for alkaline soils, high in calcium.” Mr Newton adds that calcium, sulphur and magnesium are crucial for binding the soil and creating good structure but are often overlooked and can be leached during heavy rainfall, especially on shallow soils. “Incorporating a soil conditioning fertiliser, such as Top-Phos, into your nutrition programme can encourage nutrient retention and availability by working with what nature provides, encouraging deeper rooting to see the next crop through for the duration it’s in the ground.”

