Magnox Seeks Suppliers for Demolition Project at Trawsfynydd Site

Magnox Limited is inviting suppliers to collaborate on a major demolition project at its Trawsfynydd Site in Gwynedd, North Wales.

Interested companies are invited to join a webinar on 15 December 2022 to find out more about the project to reduce the height of the site’s 55-metre-tall reactor buildings by around a third.

The work represents a significant milestone in the programme to safely and sustainably decommission the site.

Angharad Rayner, Trawsfynydd Site Director, said:

“The reactor buildings have formed a recognisable landmark on the Snowdonia National Park skyline for decades, so the reduction in height will be a visible sign of our progress.”

Planning permission to reduce the height of the buildings has previously been granted to Magnox, following a public consultation, with significant internal structural work already completed.

Interested suppliers should have the capability to deliver value for the UK taxpayer while also maintaining the highest standards of safety and social value.

Further information on the project is available on the prior information notice here.

Click here to sign up for the market engagement webinar starting at 2.00pm on Thursday 15 December 2002.