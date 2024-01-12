Lord’s Taverners Wales Raises £26k in Charity Christmas Lunches

The ever-popular Lord's Taverners Wales Christmas lunches in December 2023 raised a further £26,000 for the charity.

Last December was the 39th year the Christmas lunches have been held in Wales.

Held at Cardiff’s Marriott hotel and hosted by well-known Wales comedian Rod Woodward, the two lunches attracted several hundred guests, who helped to raise £26,000 for the youth cricket and disability sports charity.

The two events were memorable festive celebrations for the run up to Christmas. Guests were treated to performances from a variety of stars, including comedians Daliso Chaponda, Josh Daniels, Nina Gilligan and Abandoman, as well as magicians El Baldinho, James Hawker, Adam Reeves and musician Jack Chandrinos.

The money raised from the event will go towards the charity’s Wicketz, Super 1s and Table Cricket programmes, along with funding sports wheelchairs, sensory and play equipment facilities and minibuses for special needs schools.

Andrew Gibson, Chairman of Lord’s Taverners Wales, said:

“We were delighted to hold our annual Christmas lunch once again and welcome a host of friendly faces, new and old, to raise important funds for the charity and support our work going into the new year. “I want to extend a huge thank you to all our supporters in 2023 who have helped us reach incredible fundraising targets, and I look forward to our events in 2024, especially our 40th anniversary of these Christmas lunches.”

The Lord's Taverners Wales supports some of the most marginalised and at-risk young people across the country using sport and recreation to build links between communities and encourage groups to play sport together. The charity currently runs its Wicketz programme in Barry, Ely, Llanrumney and Pontypridd.

For more information about the Lord’s Taverners Wales and the support they offer, visit https://www.lordstaverners.org/our-regions/south-wales/