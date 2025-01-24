Llanmoor Homes Starts Work on First Site in Monmouthshire

South Wales homebuilder Llanmoor Homes has begun work on a new housing development near Abergavenny, the first time the firm has developed a site in Monmouthshire.

Llanmoor Homes is building a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes in Rossers Field, a semi-rural location just off the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road, with views of the Blorenge mountain.

There will be 51 homes built on the site in total, including eight affordable homes.

The site was officially launched last month with the opening of the sales and marketing centre. Work has begun on laying the foundations of the first plots, a number of which have already been reserved.

It is anticipated that the first occupations will take place in July 2025 and that construction on the site will be completed by late 2026 or spring 2027.

Llanmoor Homes, which is based in Talbot Green, Rhondda Cynon Taf, was founded in 1966, and has grown to become one of South Wales’s largest and most successful private house builders.

Tim Grey, Sales Director at Llanmoor Homes, said:

“We are excited to be bringing our multi award-winning, brand-new homes to Govilon. And, as a proudly Welsh company, we are delighted to be building in Monmouthshire for the very first time. “Like all of our developments, the homes at Rossers Field will be built with care and attention to detail, offering modern design, comfort and convenience in keeping with the surrounding area. This is a desirable location in a semi-rural setting with excellent transport links for commuting, so it’s no wonder we have had very high levels of interest.”

All of the homes will be energy efficient and have a low environmental impact, with air source heat pumps providing heating and hot water.

As part of the development, Llanmoor will also be contributing almost £400,000 to Monmouthshire Council to help improve local services and facilities, including: