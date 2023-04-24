Launch of the Young Professional Awards Wales to Recognise Emerging Business Leaders

Wales is gearing up to celebrate its rising stars in the business world with the launch of the Young Professional Awards Wales. The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday 5th October 2023 at The Mercure Hotel in Cardiff.

The Young Professional Awards Wales aims to recognise and celebrate the exceptional contributions made by young professionals and emerging business leaders in Wales. The award ceremony has been co-created by Lewis Turner, founder of Cardiff & Swansea Young Professionals – two monthly networking groups that help young professionals connect with like-minded individuals across various sectors and Liz Brookes, the Managing Director of Grapevine Event Management a company that specialises in organising high-quality events that leave lasting impressions.

Lewis Turner, Co-Founder at Young Professional Awards Wales said,

“We are excited to announce the launch of the Young Professional Awards Wales. Our aim is to shine a spotlight on the outstanding young professionals who are shaping the business landscape in Wales. We want to inspire and encourage the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.”

The awards ceremony will be headlined by Pravins Jewellers, an established family business that specialises in fine diamonds and gemstones.

Melissa Williams, General Manager of Pravins stated,

“We're delighted to be the headline sponsor of the Young Professional Awards Wales, which recognises the next generation of business leaders. We support the growth and development of young professionals and are looking forward to being a part of this special event.”

The Young Professional Awards Wales will be accepting nominations until Friday 23rd June 2023. The awards will feature 14 categories, including Young Finance Professional of the Year, Young Lawyer of the Year and Young Business Development Professional of the Year, among many others. To nominate yourself or someone else for an award, please visit the awards website at www.youngprofessionalawardswales.co.uk

Liz Brookes, Co-Founder at Young Professional Awards Wales said,

“We are committed to creating an unforgettable evening that celebrates the hard work and dedication of young professionals in Wales. The Young Professional Awards Wales provides a platform to recognise and showcase the emerging talent in Wales.”

As well as Pravins, supporters of the awards include the law firm, Blake Morgan LLP, Cardiff Marketing agency; WCS Agency, Business News Wales, Stills and our unique event scent provider; Thornbush Hill. There are sponsorship opportunities still available and interested companies should contact us at [email protected] to find out more.

The Young Professional Awards Wales promises to be an exciting event that celebrates the next generation of business leaders and young professionals in Wales. Join us on Thursday 5th October 2023 at The Mercure Hotel in Cardiff, to recognise and celebrate the exceptional young talent that is driving Wales' economy forward.