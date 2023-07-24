Knight Frank Launches £100m BTR Opportunity in Cardiff City Centre

Acting on behalf of Rightacres Property Co, global property consultancy Knight Frank is marketing a major Build to Rent (BTR) development opportunity located in the heart of Cardiff city centre with a GDV of £100 million.

It represents the last undeveloped parcel of land within Cardiff’s iconic Central Square regeneration project – a £450 million, 10-year masterplan delivered by Rightacres Property Co, which has already delivered 1.4m sq. ft of prime mixed-use accommodation.

Plot 5 has planning permission for a 35-storey mixed-use BTR tower including 364 residential units, arranged as 148 studios, 88 one-bed, 125 two-bed, and 3 three-bed units, as well as ground and mezzanine level commercial accommodation.

Perfectly positioned in the heart of the city centre, Central Square has become the new gateway to Cardiff, comprising a 12-acre mixed use development anchored by major occupiers including the BBC, HMRC and Cardiff University. Cardiff Central Railway Station is located approx. 150 metres to the south of the site, making Central Square a convenient home for commuters.

Knight Frank’s Residential Investment and Cardiff Land teams are jointly marketing the site.

Claire Fisher, Associate in the Residential Investment team at Knight Frank said: