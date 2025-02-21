Kellanova Partners with School to Promote Food & Drink Career Opportunities

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Kellanova joined forces with Bryn Tirion Hall School to raise awareness and inspire students about the exciting career opportunities within the food and drink industry.

The aim was to open doors for all young people, including those with additional learning needs, and highlight the variety of career paths available through apprenticeships.

During this initiative, Kellanova’s Darryl Taylor, Maintenance Manager and Clare Doran, HR Manager engaged with the pupils, discussing the many roles within the food and drink sector, from production to leadership. The session included presentations, a Q&A session and an overview of how apprenticeships offer an inclusive route to building valuable skills in a thriving industry.

Darryl Taylor said:

“It was a privilege to visit Bryn Tirion Hall School to show students the wealth of opportunities available in our industry. Apprenticeships play a pivotal role in shaping the future of this dynamic sector, and we hope to have inspired the next generation of talent in Wales to explore the many opportunities this industry offers. “It was also an opportunity for us to elaborate on the work we do with Wrexham University with our degree apprenticeships. We have partnered with them for over 10 years, giving apprentices the opportunity to achieve a foundation degree over two years which they can then convert to a BEng. Honours Degree in one year. It takes them three years in total and we are proud to say that this has been a very successful part of our apprentice programme.”

Sarah Humphreys, Assistant Head CWRE (Careers and Work-Related Experiences) at Bryn Tirion Hall School, said:

“Bringing in local businesses like Kellanova to speak to our students is a fantastic opportunity – it helps broaden our pupils’ horizons and shows them that with the right support, they can pursue fulfilling careers in any industry, including food and drink. We were excited for our students to learn more about how they can build their future through apprenticeships.”

This visit was part of a wider series of activity in the Wrexham area to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week (10 – 16 February) – coordinated by Nia Griffith, Engagement Manager for the Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru I Food & Drink Skills Wales Programme in conjunction with Working Options in Education – an employability and life skills charity.

Nia said:

“The visit was a prime example of how businesses can inspire students to explore career pathways through apprenticeships in a thriving and diverse sector. National Apprenticeship Week is a fantastic opportunity for us to shine a light on the incredible variety of careers available in the food and drink industry. There is a real need for skilled workers across all areas, from production and technical roles to management and innovation. By raising awareness of these opportunities early on, we can encourage young people, including those with additional learning needs, to envision a fulfilling career in this sector.”

Nia also highlighted the long-term benefits of apprenticeships in the food and drink industry, which not only offer young people hands-on experience but also provide them with the skills and qualifications needed to build successful careers. With the food and drink sector continuing to grow, the demand for skilled workers is higher than ever, and apprenticeships play a vital role in filling these gaps.

During National Apprenticeship Week, Nia also took part in Careers Fairs and events arranged by Gyrfa Cymru-Careers Wales at Ysgol Botwnnog, Gwynedd and Maelor School, Wrexham, highlighting the opportunities through Apprenticeships.

The Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru I Food & Drink Skills Wales Programme team continues to work with schools, businesses, and industry leaders to provide opportunities for young people across Wales. By raising awareness of career opportunities in food and drink, the initiative aims to shape a more diverse and skilled workforce for the future.