Junior Doctors in Wales Vote Overwhelmingly for Strike Action

Junior doctors in Wales have voted overwhelmingly for strike action in their fight for pay restoration*, a campaign to restore their pay which has been cut by nearly a third (29.6%) in real terms since 2008/9.

Almost every junior doctor who cast a vote (98 %) voted in favour of industrial action in the ballot which ended at midday today.

A significant 65% of junior doctors eligible to vote in Wales had responded to a call to take part in strike action which will take place from 15 January**.

The 72-hour full walkout could potentially see over 3,000*** doctors with up to 11 years of experience out of medical school withdraw their labour from Welsh hospitals and GP surgeries across Wales in pursuit of a fairer deal for their service.

The Welsh junior doctors committee made the decision to ballot members in August after being offered another below-inflation pay offer of 5% – the worst in the UK and 1% lower than recommended by the DDRB (the review body for Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration).

The offer was put to the doctors just four months after the Welsh Government initially declared they would commit to the principle of pay restoration back in April 2023.

Dr Oba Babs-Osibodu and Dr Peter Fahey co-chairs of BMA Cymru Wales’ junior doctors committee said: