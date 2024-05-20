Workplace Caterer Celebrates Award Win and Significant Business Growth

A Welsh food service provider is celebrating double success with a top industry award and expansion of its client base.

Bridgend-based Just Perfect Catering Ltd (JPC) was named Food & Drink Champion of the Year at the 2024 Wales Food & Drink Awards for its passionate support of the sector.

The Wales Food & Drink Champion accolade comes at a time of rapid expansion for JPC, which has won contracts with six high-profile clients across Wales and created 60 new jobs in recent months.

JPC works with leading global companies to deliver a spectrum of workplace catering solutions, including tailored high-end fine dining experiences. The independent food service provider offers clients a complete package, including workplace kitchens, coffee shops, staff restaurant design and service, and bespoke menus through its extensive ‘one-stop-shop’ range of services.

Joint managing directors Louise and David Owens founded the company in 2009 with a conscious focus on bringing local and regional produce to workplace dining.

David said:

“Louise and I are brimming with pride and gratitude for this honour. We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to our clients for their trust in our catering and hospitality services, to our dedicated teams for their relentless efforts, and to our exceptional supply chain partners for their unwavering support. “Fifteen years ago, we embarked on a journey with a sharp vision: to establish a company committed to supporting local farming families and producers in our catering endeavours. “This was long before the local sourcing concept became widespread and before the term ”circular economy” gained any traction, and we were told it would never work. “We pressed on, fuelled by our unwavering belief in the unparalleled quality of Welsh products and producers and the goal of saving our farming communities. This is now more important than ever; without them, Wales wouldn't have world-leading produce. “We are enthusiastic about expanding our presence across the UK, further contributing to industry growth and employment opportunities.”

JPC has grown to become Wales and the South West’s largest independent workplace caterers.

This is achieved by staying ahead of the latest food trends and the company’s ability to save costs and reduce budgets while providing exciting and enticing food using the freshest seasonal ingredients.

The company has a large and ever-growing workforce throughout Wales, the Midlands, and the South West. It prides itself on using and championing quality local produce across all regions and its sustainability to develop workplace catering concepts and food services that align with the company’s ‘We Care’ ethos.

Louise said: