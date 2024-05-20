House Builder Creates COO Role to Support Growth Ambitions

A Flintshire-based house builder has promoted Phil Dolan to the new role of chief operating officer to support its growth plans.

Phil, who was most recently managing director of the Anwyl Homes’ Cheshire and North Wales region, takes on the newly-created role after working in the housebuilding industry for 27 years.

He said:

“I’m really excited about the new role and relishing the challenges it brings. We have always had the ambition of building 1,000 homes a year and after the challenges of the Covid pandemic and the impact of the 2022 ‘mini-budget’ on the economy and interest rates, all of which slowed the sector’s growth, we’re seeing signs of recovery in the housing market and greater certainty. There’s a general expectation that there will be a cut in interest rates soon and a possible change in government at the general election, which could put more emphasis on housing. “We look forward to the industry getting back on track and growing the business.”

Phil’s worked in the housebuilding industry from the age of 18, initially in a sales role before moving into land at 21 and starting to climb the career ladder.

His previous employers include Persimmon Homes, the PJ Livesey Group, Barratt Homes Manchester and Gladman Developments.

He joined Anwyl Land as managing director in 2016 and in 2018 was promoted to managing director of the Cheshire and North Wales region of the Anwyl Homes business, based in Ewloe, Flintshire.

“At Anwyl, we have a sustainable organic growth plan and I’m excited for what the future holds for the business,” Phil added. “We have superb management teams, who are just as motivated as I am, and we all look forward to pressing ahead with our plans.”

The role of chief operating officer was created following a review of the strategic direction and future growth needs of the Anwyl business.

Housing manager director Mathew Anwyl said:

“This new role is intended to secure our long-term future and make the most of the opportunities for progress. Phil’s appointment will provide direction and leadership for our strategy. He will lead the growth of both the Cheshire and North Wales and Lancashire Homes regions, strengthening our operational efficiencies, building sustainable growth, and promoting the Anwyl Homes brand.”

Anwyl is recruiting a managing director as Phil’s successor for the Cheshire and North Wales region of the business.