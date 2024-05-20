Health and Beauty Retailer Upgrades Cardiff Store in Bricks-and-Mortar Investment Drive

Superdrug has announced an investment into its bricks-and-mortar retail footprint including upsizing to a larger ‘best-in-class’ store in Cardiff.

The health and beauty retailer plans to open 25 new stores in 2024 as it celebrates its 60th year on the British high street. The expanding store estate is expected to create over 500 jobs nationwide.

Superdrug said it would be unveiling some of its biggest ever stores throughout the year, with three ‘best-in-class’ stores soon opening at St David’s in Cardiff, Bluewater Shopping Centre and Westfield Stratford City.

The Cardiff store, which was one of the first Beauty Studio concept stores, will be upsizing to a new 11,3000 sq. ft space with a brand-new treatment studio, offering additional make-up services alongside beauty and piercings.

In addition to the new stores, Superdrug will be extending seven existing stores and refitting 60 over the course of 2024.

The investment, which is part of the brand’s continued focus on an O+O (Online + Offline) platform strategy to deliver its omnichannel ambitions, is driven by continued strong performance figures. The retailer delivered a strong Christmas trading period in 2023, with total sales up 9.2% in the four weeks to 30th December and LFL sales up 7.1%. Whilst in 2022 revenue rose 17% to £1,367 million with a profit before tax increasing by 71.7%.

Superdrug’s Property Director Nigel Duxbury said: