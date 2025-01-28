Jones Hargreaves Expands Cardiff Team with Two Key Appointments

Leading independent commercial building, project and sustainability consultancy Jones Hargreaves has made five new appointments due to continued growth which has seen instructions across its six offices rise by 20% in the last 12 months.

Two new appointments have been made at Jones Hargreaves’ Cardiff office. Katie Townley joins the firm’s dedicated sustainability team as ESG and sustainability consultant. Townley has ten years’ experience as a BREEAM Assessor and Accredited Professional for a diverse range of projects and clients throughout the UK.

Office administrator Joana Quintas joins the Cardiff office to provide key support to Jones Hargreaves’ surveyors, engineers and the ESG team. Joana brings a wealth of experience working in administration across multiple professional sectors and has a first-class degree from the University of South Wales.

Stephen Todd joins Jones Hargreaves’s Bristol office as principal engineer working on mechanical, electrical and building services projects. Prior to joining Jones Hargreaves Todd spent 11 years at Method Consulting, most recently as senior mechanical, electrical and building services engineer. He has a degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Nottingham University and a PhD from Loughborough University.

Joining the firm’s London office are building surveyor Anais Carson-Mee and senior building surveyor James Miles. Both join from Cushman & Wakefield’s office in the capital. Miles has over ten years’ experience delivering building consultancy services in the commercial sector, including dilapidations, technical due diligence, and reinstatement cost assessments. Chartered surveyor Carson-Mee has extensive experience delivering project and professional services for both occupier and investor clients, including multi-asset portfolios.

Matthew Jones, partner and co-founder at Jones Hargreaves, said:

“2024 was a phenomenal year for Jones Hargreaves. We celebrated our fifteenth anniversary and were named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work which is testament to our dynamic, close-knit team where everyone's contributions are recognised and make a direct impact to our success. “I’m delighted to welcome these talented individuals to the team. We are an ambitious consultancy firm with a strong client base thanks to our reputation for providing consistent, clear and commercial advice for instructions right across the country. It’s set to be an exciting year for the business, as we move forward with our growth strategy in response to demand for our in-house specialisms. We are grateful for the continued support from our loyal and growing client base”.

With offices in Manchester, Leeds, London, Bristol, Glasgow and Cardiff, Jones Hargreaves offers services including project management and building, MEP, sustainability and ESG consultancy. The firm has a dedicated ESG and sustainability team able to scrutinise potential acquisitions, improve the management of existing portfolios and advise on improving energy and carbon performance. Its clients include Columbia Threadneedle, ESR, Indurent, Motcomb, Fidelity, Elite Partners Capital and Mileway.