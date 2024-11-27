Irwin Mitchell Announces New Regional Lead Partner Role in Wales and the South West

Irwin Mitchell has introduced a new Regional Lead Partner (RLP) role, aimed at driving growth in Wales and the South West and enhancing collaboration across teams to help even more clients.

Serving a fixed three-year term, Erin Sawyer, Partner (Family), will focus on expanding Irwin Mitchell's presence in Wales and the South West, fostering collaboration, and aligning efforts across teams.

Erin will work closely with client-facing teams, business development, and marketing experts to maximise regional market opportunities, client sharing, and impact as a responsible business in local communities.

Irwin Mitchell has focused on regional expansion in recent years, opening new offices in Cardiff, Brighton, Liverpool, and most recently Nottingham. The full-service law firm also passed £300 million revenue for the first time in 2024.

Louise Lumley, Group Chief Client Officer, at Irwin Mitchell said: