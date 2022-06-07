IoD North Wales Returns to In-Person Networking After Two-Year Hiatus

The North Wales branch of the Institute of Directors (IoD) welcomed back local business owners and directors to its first in-person event post-pandemic.

David Roberts, chair of the North Wales IoD branch, hailed the business lunch event as a success for providing a relaxed setting for leaders to reconnect with their peers after more than two years of remote learning and activities.

The event, which took place at Bangor University’s Management Centre, allowed attendees to catch up over a buffet-style lunch while listening to influential speakers share key economic developments, both segmented to Wales and across the UK.

IoD chief economist Kitty Usher provided insight on pressing concerns surrounding employment and inflation as well as sharing key market research gathered from IoD members on the top five business worries directors face.

In addition, Ambition North Wales’ portfolio director Alwen Williams spoke on the organisation’s goals to bolster employment and connectivity in the region as well as create a resilient economy as industries continue to diversify.

David Roberts, who also runs the North East Wales branch of advisory service The Alternative Board (TAB), said:

“The energy in the room was fantastic and it was great to see so many familiar as well as new faces in attendance. “It’s quite daunting to jump back into networking after so much of our recent professional lives haven taken place online, so it was really important to make this event as laid back as possible, to help people get back into the swing of things.”

The event saw decision makers across a range of sectors attend, including those in creative industries through to construction as well as the renewables sector.

Mike Caulfield managing director at Bangor-based Caulmert, an environmental, engineering and planning consultancy, was one of close to thirty directors and owners in attendance.

He said:

“It was fantastic to link up with leaders from all corners of North Wales and to see the level of opportunity for business, which is a testament to just how much is going on across the region. “It was refreshing to hear lots of discussion on topics outside of covid, with so many individuals across sectors showing a keen interest in environmental, social and governance issues as well as tackling the skills gap in the region.”

The event was sponsored by Tony Fish, regional employer engagement director for North and Mid-Wales at the Reserve Forces and Cadets Association for Wales.

David added: