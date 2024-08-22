North Wales  |

22 August 2024
North Wales

Introducing Y Pethau Bychain: Pioneering a New Paradigm in Wellness Education

Y Pethau Bychain, translating to “The Little Things” in Welsh, is built on the belief that small, mindful interactions with nature can lead to profound changes in personal and community wellness.

Their mission is to integrate these small, meaningful experiences into daily routines, enriching lives and fostering a deeper connection with the natural world.

One of Y Pethau Bychain's most exciting developments is the establishment of a forest site in Bethesda, set to open in September. This site will serve as a hub for their innovative forest school programmes, offering children and adults alike the chance to immerse themselves in nature, learn through hands-on experiences, and cultivate a sense of environmental stewardship.

Beyond the forest site, Y Pethau Bychain has received funding for art and wellness programmes in Ynys Môn and Gwynedd. These initiatives aim to combine the therapeutic benefits of creative expression with the calming influence of natural surroundings, promoting mental and emotional well-being.

In collaboration with educators at Cybi and Moelfre language units, Menter Môn, and Rondo Media, Y Pethau Bychain is developing new digital resources aimed at supporting new Welsh speakers. This project not only enhances language acquisition but also integrates cultural and environmental education, enriching the learning experience.

Y Pethau Bychain's commitment to education is unwavering. They are currently writing a book on nature connectedness, which will serve as a comprehensive guide to integrating nature into everyday life. Furthermore, they are partnering with Bangor University to inspire future educators. Through government-backed resources, which have received recognition from Estyn, Y Pethau Bychain is empowering teaching students to incorporate nature-based learning into their curriculums.

In addition to their educational programmes, Y Pethau Bychain is exploring avenues to extend their forest site’s offerings to corporate wellness. Recognising the growing need for workplace well-being, they aim to create bespoke programmes that utilise nature’s restorative powers to enhance team cohesion, reduce stress, and boost productivity.

What sets Y Pethau Bychain apart is their unique blend of creativity and scientific backing. Their programmes are supported by experts who not only bring creative flair but also base their methods on solid scientific research. This combination ensures that their initiatives are both innovative and effective. Additionally, they are pursuing a diploma with Trauma Informed Schools to enhance their ability to support trauma-affected individuals.



