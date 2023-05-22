International Partnership Announced for Holyhead Hydrogen Hub

Hynamics and Menter Môn, announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub.

The aim is to accelerate the development of the project and secure potential future capital investment worth several millions.

The Hub project, managed by Anglesey social enterprise, Menter Môn, has gained planning approval and is looking to secure funding as it moves to the next phase in its development. This private sector agreement signals confidence in a project which is considered ground-breaking in Wales.

Under the terms of the MOU, Hynamics and Menter Môn will collaborate on the development of hydrogen infrastructure at Holyhead and have entered a 6-month period to evaluate the technical and economic feasibility of the project. They will also be concluding negotiations on financing the Hub, hydrogen sales and operation agreements. The partnership will support Wales and UK's goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. It is hoped that the MOU will lead to a final investment decision supporting the build of the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub.

Dafydd Gruffydd is Managing Director of Menter Môn, he welcomed the agreement and said:

“Hydrogen has huge potential as a clean, low carbon fuel, so we are delighted to be entering into this MOU with Hynamics. As an internationally renowned company their confidence in us is a real boost and is good news for this project. We look forward to working with them to making the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub a reality. “As a social enterprise with a focus on sustainable development projects and a growing renewables portfolio we are in a unique position. We can keep economic and social benefits local as work to put North Wales on the map and at the forefront of green technology.”

Pierre de Raphelis-Soissan, Business Development Director of Hynamics, said:

“We are delighted to partner with Menter Môn to support the development of the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub. Our collaboration brings together Hynamics' and EDF Group’s expertise in hydrogen solutions and Menter Môn's unique capabilities in sustainable development. Together, we can create a low-carbon energy system that supports the transition to net-zero economy.”

The Hynamics team work alongside EDF Renewables UK which is already constructing Porth Wen Solar Farm on Anglesey. The team in Wales is working closely with the local community and have plans to make a multibillion-pound investment into developing a 2GW pipeline of projects in Wales, accelerating a net zero future. EDF Renewables UK has recently opened a new office in Cardiff.

The new partnership between Hynamics and Menter Môn is expected to create significant opportunities for local businesses, suppliers, and contractors, as well as academic institutions and research organisations.

The project will see the Hub built at Parc Cybi, Holyhead with Menter Môn, working alongside the Isle of Anglesey County Council’s Energy Island programme. Renewable hydrogen is to be produced at the site and distributed as fuel for zero emission hydrogen-powered vehicles and the decarbonisation of local marine transport bunkered in Holyhead.

Welsh Government has provided seed funding from 2020-2023 enabling the project to progress to this point with additional support expected to be announced over the coming weeks. UK Government has also pledged significant support as it aims to achieve its net zero targets by 2050.

Support for the Hub

Virginia Crosbie, MP said:

“This announcement is excellent news for Ynys Môn and clearly demonstrates the value of the Freeport in attracting investment. The UK Government made a commitment to Holyhead Hydrogen Hub in 2021, when the then Chancellor and now Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, pledged £4.8 million to the project if the business case could made. Having EDF Hynamics on board strengthens the project significantly and I will work with them and Menter Môn to bring much needed employment in this exciting industry.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth MS said:

“This is great news and I congratulate Menter Môn on taking the Holyhead Hydrogen Hub development to this next stage. Having EDF Hynamics on board is a real boost and I’m pleased that this exciting project is progressing well. “This project by Menter Môn – in a rapidly developing, low carbon sector – has the real potential to act as a catalyst to create a larger Hydrogen industry on Ynys Môn, whilst also creating significant economic activity. Having led the very first Senedd debate on the potential of the hydrogen sector, I very much welcome this announcement.”

Anglesey Council Leader and Economic portfolio holder, Councillor Llinos Medi, said: