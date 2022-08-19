Interest in the Sale of Former South Wales Bank Building Expected to be High

Interest in the Sale of Former South Wales Bank Building Expected to be High

A former bank building which still contains locked, original safes and which was later a centre for illegal activities, is expected to attract high bids when it goes up for auction.

The end of terrace, three storey building, in Pentre, near Treorchy, in the South Wales valleys, is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

With its original banking hall on the ground floor and a total internal space of some 2,444sq ft, it is listed with a guide price of £80,000-plus.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

” The property at 213 Ystrad Road, Pentre, has an interesting history. It's a solid building as it was a bank for quite some time. There are still the various trappings of its former use including the banking hall on the ground floor and locked safes. We don't have keys for the safes. “The first floor comprises staff and ancillary accommodation benefiting from UPVC double glazing. The property offers a number of potential alternative uses or redevelopment opportunities, subject to the necessary consents “Most recently the place was used for illegal purposes, to cultivate drugs. Potential bidders are encouraged to note the internal condition of the property as it has only been partially cleared. “The property is situated on Ystrad Road in the village of Ton Pentre and nearby there are a number of local retailers. Access to the A470 is nearby providing links to Cardiff to the south east.”

The former bank is among some eighty properties which are being offered for sale online at the Paul Fosh Auctions sale which starts at noon on Tuesday August 30 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, September 1.