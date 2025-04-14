Independent Craft Brewery Opens North Wales Taphouse

Acting on behalf of a private client, commercial property agents Legat Owen and joint agents Harris Lamb have announced the successful letting of Unit 4 at the Daniel Owen Shopping Centre in Mold.

The large double-fronted unit is now home to Polly’s Social, an open-plan taproom and restaurant. Polly’s Social is the first taproom created by independent brewery Polly’s Brew Co Ltd, which was established in Mold in 2018.

Tom Creer, Associated Director at Legat Owen, who negotiated the letting, said: