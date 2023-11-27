Immersed! Festival Returns to Cardiff in 2024

The University of South Wales (USW) is bringing Immersed!24, a multimedia festival of music, film, art, fashion, and performance curated by creative industries students, to Cardiff in March 2024.

Supported by Creative Wales to raise awareness for Music Declares Emergency, the industry’s climate change charity, the sixth Immersed! Festival will take place on Saturday 2 March at Tramshed Cardiff.

The main stage headliner will be MOBO award-winning London duo, Bob Vylan – an exceptional live act with a unique sound that has found them embraced by rock, rap, punk, dance and alternative fans alike. Bob Vylan will be supported by Bristol-based producer and vocalist, Grove, new wave synth-based maestros Voya, alt rock trio Chroma and metalcore band Continents. More than 50 artists and bands, including Cardiff’s Sound Progression collective, will complete the line-up for

Immersed!24 at the 1,000 capacity venue.

Huw Stephens, BBC Radio Wales presenter and USW Honorary Fellow, said:

“Immersed! Festival has become a welcome addition to the live music scene in Wales. Its focus on talent, creativity and production is invaluable, and its work with students in nurturing their community is highly successful. The event itself is professionally delivered, with a special experience for those involved.”

A launch event for Immersed! took place on 24 November at USW’s Cardiff Campus, where Huw Stephens explained more about the festival, sampled exclusive music and unveiled the theme for the festival – Future Utopias.

USW is partnering with Music Declares Emergency to highlight the effects of climate change and help promote a greener, more sustainable future, with a programme of fringe events running from 29 February to 7 March, embracing the Future Utopias theme. The events will include screenings of short films, and Immersed! TV broadcast, workshops, exhibitions, art instillations, immersive theatre, a city centre mural, sustainable fashion projects and a live music showcase.

The University and the charity will also launch Wales’s first Future Generations Climate Convention – a series of panels, keynote talks and showcase projects dedicated to empowering people in climate discussions – in partnership with touring and sustainability consultancy, Soliphilia.

Lewis Jamieson, Director of Communications at Music Declares Emergency, said:

“Music Declares Emergency are thrilled to be working with the incredible team at Immersed! for a third year. The creativity of the staff and students at USW brings our messages to life in so many creative ways. We love being in Cardiff, value the support of Immersed! and the whole city, and can't wait to add something really eye-catching in the city to complement our mural on Womanby Street for 2024.”

Gerwyn Evans, Deputy Director of Creative Wales, added:

“It’s fantastic that Creative Wales is supporting Immersed! again in 2024. We’re passionate about nurturing the skills and talent of young people across the creative industries, and this event is a great way for students to gain real world experience of all aspects of planning, organising and running a high-profile event. Getting involved and working with artists will boost their skillsets and hopefully inspire young people to explore a career in creativity. “The line-up is always exciting, diverse and varied, and this year is no exception, with a host of exciting artists playing across the festival, with film, TV also featuring, all against the backdrop of the important theme of working together to be more sustainable as a sector.”

Professor Barry Atkins, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Creative Industries at USW, said:

“Immersed! Festival shows off the very best of the future talent that will drive the music industry on stage and off, and is one of the highlights of the year for a university where raw talent meets professional training. The students get a chance to show just how ready they are to plan and deliver a fantastic festival experience of professional quality.”

For more details on Immersed! visit immersedfestival.co.uk.