Iconic Cardiff Hotel Celebrates 25th Anniversary

An iconic Cardiff hotel, which has welcomed over 1.5 million guests is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

voco St David’s Cardiff, the five-star hotel and spa in the heart of Cardiff Bay, is one of a handful of iconic landmarks in the Welsh capital celebrating 25 years in 2024.

Opened in 1999 by Rocco Forte Hotels, St David’s was the first five-star hotel in Wales. It launched in a momentous year for the country – dubbed the year of Cool Cymru – which saw Wales’ first parliament in more than 600 years open in Cardiff Bay, the completion of the Cardiff Bay Barrage and the opening of the Millennium Stadium, now Principality Stadium, to audiences of three billion worldwide for the Rugby World Cup.

The 142-room hotel has welcomed 1,628,354 guests, including a number of top celebrities and sport stars, and hosted over 800 weddings.

In 2018, the hotel was acquired by InterContinental Hotels (IHG) and rebranded under its new upscale voco brand. The voco St David’s Cardiff was the second property in the world to open under the new voco brand and the first in Europe. The voco brand has gone onto become IHG’s fastest-growing premium brand.

Thanks to investment from its owners, in 2021, the hotel’s restaurant, bar and outside terrace underwent a significant refurbishment and relaunched as Tir a Môr. Meaning land and sea in Welsh, the restaurant, takes its cue from its bayside location, serving the very best produce Wales has to offer.

Earlier this year, the hotel unveiled its new Tiger Bay floor following a substantial £650,000 refurbishment. Drawing inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Tiger Bay, the refurbished rooms, junior suites and suites, located at the very top of the hotel, mark the inaugural phase of an extensive room renovation project, with all floors planned for completion by 2026.

The renovation is part of a wider multi-million-pound investment plan which has included a £300,000 upgrade of its spa and a £190,000 upgrade of its meetings, events and gym facilities to date.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, the hotel has launched a ‘25 years of making memories’ competition, where guests are asked to submit a photo from their favourite time visiting the hotel over the last 25 years to be in with the chance of winning an overnight stay for two people. The hotel is also running a ‘25 for 25’ campaign, where on the 25th of every month, it unveils a special promotion. This month, guests can enjoy the hotel’s delicious Bay View afternoon tea for just £25 per person.

Konstantin Grimm, General Manager at voco St David’s Cardiff, said: