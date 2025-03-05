Landmark Building Reopens to Provide Group Accommodation in Llanidloes

A landmark building in the Mid Wales market town of Llanidloes has reopened as self-contained accommodation for group holidays, weddings and corporate gatherings.

The Trewythen, in Great Oak Street, which offers four star accommodation, has eight en-suite bedrooms, able to accommodate up to 20 guests, a professional kitchen, large dining area and separate living room.

The Georgian property also has a private courtyard area with a dining dome and outdoor seating, limited parking and storage space for walking and cycling equipment. Well behaved dogs are welcome.

There is also a large public car park to the rear of the building which includes four electric charging points.

The historic Grade ll listed building was previously home to Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen, a four star restaurant with rooms, which closed on October 31 last year due to the challenging economic climate for the hospitality industry.

However, after analysing booking patterns parent company Cambrian Training Company, based in Welshpool, identified a gap in the market for self-catering accommodation for groups.

The new business is managed by Catherine Isaac, who previously worked at Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen and she is looking forward to welcoming groups to Llanidloes.