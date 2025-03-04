Oakwood Theme Park Announces Permanent Closure after 38 years

Oakwood Theme Park, once Pembrokeshire’s Jewel in the crown, has announced that it is to shut its doors permanently after 38 years.
The park opened in the late 1980s and was owned and developed by the McNamara family (Oakwood Leisure Ltd), Pembrokeshire farmland owners who diversified into the leisure industry, turning a small family park into one of Wales’ leading tourism attractions.
In 2008, Oakwood was then acquired by Aspro Parks, a European leisure group that invested over £25 million into the park. However, declining visitor numbers and increasing operational costs have made it financially unviable to continue.
In a statement, the park owners said Oakwood would not reopen in 2025 due to ongoing pressures on the business. Unrelenting economic challenges ahead, increases in costs, affecting all areas of the operation from ride parts to electricity costs, food and beverage inflation, increases in NLW and changes to national insurance thresholds have all impacted the decision.
The complete statement reads:
“It is with much sadness that we have to announce the immediate closure of Oakwood Theme Park and confirm the park will not open for the 2025 season.
“Following a strategic review of the business, Aspro Parks, owner and operator of Oakwood Theme Park, have reached this difficult decision due to the challenges presented by the current business environment.
“All possible avenues have been explored to avoid the closure, and we fully recognise the impact of the closure on the local community and the loss that will be felt as a result.
“Aspro Parks has invested over £25M since rescuing the park from being at risk of closure in 2008. Most recently, a major refurbishment of Megafobia, the iconic wooden rollercoaster, was completed to great success and acclaim from enthusiasts and fans of the park.
“We are aware that Oakwood has been a much-loved destination for generations and a rite of passage for many young visitors. It is for this reason we feel such a sense of sadness.
“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the dedication and commitment of our team members past and present, suppliers and contractors who have loyally supported us and, of course, all those that have visited Oakwood Theme Park over the years. We are sincerely grateful.