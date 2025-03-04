Oakwood Theme Park Announces Permanent Closure after 38 years

Oakwood Theme Park, once Pembrokeshire’s Jewel in the crown, has announced that it is to shut its doors permanently after 38 years.

The park opened in the late 1980s and was owned and developed by the McNamara family (Oakwood Leisure Ltd), Pembrokeshire farmland owners who diversified into the leisure industry, turning a small family park into one of Wales’ leading tourism attractions.

In 2008, Oakwood was then acquired by Aspro Parks, a European leisure group that invested over £25 million into the park. However, declining visitor numbers and increasing operational costs have made it financially unviable to continue.

In a statement, the park owners said Oakwood would not reopen in 2025 due to ongoing pressures on the business. Unrelenting economic challenges ahead, increases in costs, affecting all areas of the operation from ride parts to electricity costs, food and beverage inflation, increases in NLW and changes to national insurance thresholds have all impacted the decision.

The complete statement reads: