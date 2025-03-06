Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Helps Shape Dark Skies Guidance

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has played a key role in the development of new Welsh Government guidance that will help protect Wales’ dark skies for future generations.

The Good Practice Guidance on Planning for the Conservation and Enhancement of Dark Skies was officially launched at an event in Cardiff on Thursday 20 February ahead of Dark Skies Week. The guidance provides a national framework to ensure lighting is used responsibly, reducing light pollution while enhancing well-being, biodiversity, and Wales’ globally renowned night skies.

Gayle Lister, Principal Planning Officer at the National Park Authority, who was part of a collaborative nationwide approach in shaping the guidance, said:

“Promoting and encouraging dark sky lighting and reducing light pollution are the simplest, quickest, and most cost-effective way to make visible, positive change for our communities.”

Wales is home to some of the darkest skies in the world, and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park offers fantastic opportunities for stargazing, said the Authority. However, it added that increasing levels of light pollution are threatening these natural wonders, impacting nocturnal wildlife, human health, and the growing astrotourism sector in Wales.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has long championed dark skies conservation, and this new guidance will strengthen its ability to promote responsible lighting practices across planning applications, developments, and local communities, it said.