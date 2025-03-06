Fast Ferry Service Could Link Swansea to South West England

Residents and businesses are being asked whether they would support the introduction of a zero-emission fast ferry service between Swansea and the South West of England.

The feasibility of the idea is being explored by a specialist maritime company called Ocean, thanks to funding from Swansea Council through the UK Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Subject to feedback and the level of public support and demand, further work could then take place to explore details like routes, schedules, capacities and vessel designs.

Similar research for the South West of England is also planned in due course.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“This zero-emissions fast ferry concept has the potential to ease traffic congestion, while potentially further boosting a local tourism industry that’s already worth over £600 million a year to Swansea’s economy. “It could also then support our vision to become a net zero city, create jobs for local people and strengthen links between Swansea and the South West of England. “This project is in its very early stages though, and feedback on whether there’s support for the idea or not will be key in determining potential next steps. That’s why I’d ask as many residents and businesses as possible to head to the website that’s been developed and cast their votes.”

Dave Sampson, founder of Ocean, said:

“Our aim is to explore demand for a comfortable, efficient, affordable and sustainable ferry service connecting Swansea with key destinations across the Bristol Channel. “Zero-emission ferry services bring financial advantages by attracting new visitors and commercial activity, while also helping the UK accelerate the shift towards cleaner maritime solutions more widely. This concept could serve as a global blueprint for sustainable travel across coastal regions. “I hope that even this early stage research can support companies based in Swansea, South Wales and South West England to innovate and drive clean maritime growth, but further feasibility work on this proposal will only be carried out if there’s sufficient support for it.”

At this stage, people are being encouraged to visit the website to find out more, leave comments and cast a yes, no or maybe vote.