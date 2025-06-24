Conwy Prosthetic Leg Design Firm Wins International Trade Award

A North Wales design and manufacturing company which specialises in customisable prosthetic leg covers has won a top award.

LIMB-art was one of 12 UK-based SMEs named as winners of the Department for Business and Trade’s (DBT) 2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards.

Now in their third year, the awards celebrate the international growth of the UK’s most dynamic small businesses.

LIMB-art was recognised in the Healthcare category.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Mark Williams DBA PLY, a former Paralympic swimmer and medallist, and his wife Rachael, LIMB-art was created to help prosthetic users feel more confident, proud and excited to express their uniqueness. Export has been at the core of the company's ethos and they are currently in the middle of discussions for exporting contracts with the US, Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Dr Mark Williams DBA PLY, CEO & Founder, said:

“We’re incredibly proud to have won the Department for Business and Trade’s Made in the UK, Sold to the World award. This recognition highlights the global appetite for unique, high-quality British products, and demonstrates the positive impact of bold and authentic British innovation and design. “We expect the award will open new doors on the global stage, and we hope it will reinforce our credibility when it comes to forging new international partnerships. Exporting has been key to our growth—helping us reach and empower prosthetic users around the world to stand out, stand proud and show off their individuality with confidence.”

Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, said:

“The innovation and entrepreneurship shown by the businesses entering the Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards demonstrate the best of British business. “When small businesses export, the whole economy benefits. By celebrating the outstanding international trade achievements of UK SMEs, we hope to encourage more businesses to get on the exporting ladder and take the best of Britain to markets around the world.”

This year’s winners were chosen from hundreds of entries across 12 sector-focused categories, including two new areas—Digital & Technology and Export Services—introduced to reflect evolving global opportunities. Each category includes one winner and up to three highly commended businesses.

Jo Stevens, Secretary of State for Wales, said:

“Huge congratulations to LIMB-art in Conwy on winning this fantastic award and on their success in exporting their products around the world. “The UK Government has made economic growth our key mission and we want to encourage Welsh businesses, like LIMB-art, to expand and make the most of global opportunities.”

This year’s winners will receive a bespoke promotional package, including a one-year membership to the Chartered Institute of Export & International Trade, a working capital masterclass with Lloyds Bank, an invitation to the winners’ reception in London, professional photography of their business, bespoke promotion on DBT channels and a digital badge, certificate and trophy to commemorate their achievements.