International Collaboration Can Create a More Resilient Welsh Economy

We often talk in Wales about the strength of our communities, the innovation of our businesses and the richness of our culture. These are assets we should be proud of. But pride alone won’t drive economic resilience or business growth. That comes from learning, adapting and being open to new ideas, wherever they may come from.

At Mentera, we believe that progress is best achieved by listening to others as well as ourselves. Wales has never held a monopoly on good ideas, and it never will. But we do have a strong culture of sharing, collaborating and being curious, and these are qualities that stand us in good stead in an increasingly interconnected world.

Our work takes us across Wales and, increasingly, across borders. We’ve experienced the value of study exchanges, field visits and collaboration between regions. These are not just learning opportunities for individuals; they have the potential to reshape how we approach key issues at a national level.

Wales isn't just learning from others; it's also a source of international expertise. For instance, our work in farming and animal health has gained global recognition, with staff invited to speak at events in Australia and Austria. Our Arwain DGC programme, focused on responsible antimicrobial use, was presented at a conference in Australia, while Farming Connect's research on soil carbon has been shared in Belfast. Furthermore, their work on farm succession has been discussed at the Oxford Real Farming Conference, and their expertise in antimicrobial stewardship was highlighted in Austria. These invitations underscore Wales' valuable contributions to international knowledge sharing and innovation.

A recent example is the visit to the Basque Country by the ARFOR programme. This was a focused exercise to understand how another small nation is navigating the complex links between language, identity and the economy. The Basque Country has taken bold steps to ensure the future of its language, including through innovation, entrepreneurship and public policy. There are parallels with Wales, but also notable differences. And it is in those differences that some of the most useful lessons can be found.

The value of that visit lies not only in what was learned during the week but in what follows. The conversations that continue, the partnerships that develop and the decisions we make back home that are shaped by what we saw. It’s this type of exchange that pushes us to question how we do things in Wales and that can only be healthy.

These links work both ways. Wales is not just a recipient of international best practice; it is also a contributor. In areas such as sustainability, skills and education, Wales has developed models and approaches that are now informing thinking in other parts of the world. We have something to offer, and we should be confident in sharing it.

That’s especially important when it comes to policy development. Whether we’re talking about public services, energy, workforce skills or regional development, Wales is facing many of the same challenges as other nations. It makes little sense to try to solve them in isolation. By learning from other countries and adapting their ideas to suit our context, we avoid starting from scratch and make better use of our resources.

What we’re aiming to do at Mentera is create the conditions for that learning to happen more often and in a more structured way. That means making space for reflection, for sharing knowledge, and for testing out new ideas. It also means making sure the learning doesn’t stay with the people who go on the trips, but is shared more widely so that it can inform programmes and policies.

There’s a particular opportunity here for small nations and regions. We can be agile in the way we learn and apply knowledge. Our size allows us to make connections more easily and to trial new approaches more quickly. But we still need to make those connections in the first place. That’s why international collaboration matters.

And it’s not always about going far. Sometimes the most valuable insights come from those with similar challenges, similar ambitions and similar constraints. The fact that Wales and the Basque Country are both minority language nations added a richness to the recent exchange. There was a shared understanding of the role language plays in economic identity, and a mutual respect for the journey each nation is on.

Our hope is that these kinds of collaborations will become more commonplace. We want to see more Welsh businesses looking outward, more community leaders engaging with their peers internationally, and more policymakers drawing on a wider evidence base. This isn’t about copying what others do. It’s about learning from them, adapting it for our own context, and sharing what we’ve learned in return.

Wales has plenty of strengths but if we want to make the most of them, we have to stay open. Open to new ideas, open to challenge, and open to learning from beyond our borders. That’s what will help us compete, thrive and build an economy that’s resilient, inclusive and forward-looking.