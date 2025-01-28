ICC Wales Unveils New Website, Showcasing World-Class Facilities

In a significant step forward for Wales' largest convention centre, ICC Wales has launched a cutting-edge new website designed to reflect the venue's world-class offering and unique visitor experience.

The new website represents a complete overhaul of its predecessor, with the aim of better showcasing ICC Wales' diverse capabilities. From hosting some of the largest conferences, shows, and events in Wales and the South West, to catering for smaller, more intimate meetings, the centre is now digitally represented in a way that matches its in-person excellence.

Mike Jordan, Managing Director of Toward, the creative team behind the project, highlighted the remarkable features of ICC Wales that inspired the redesign.

“Everything about the venue screams quality—the people, the food, the architecture, the design and technology, and the seamless connection to nature through its outdoor areas,” the team said.

Utilising ICC Wales’ existing brand identity, the design team introduced subtle updates to modernise its digital presence. Drawing inspiration from the venue’s dynamic lighting, the redesign includes colour fades, gradients, and a completely new design system tailored for digital use.

The enhanced functionality of the new website elevates its photography and video content while intricate animations now showcase the true level of quality on offer, capturing the essence of ICC Wales in a way that resonates with visitors.

The development team worked closely with ICC Wales to align the website’s architecture with organisational goals and visitor needs. A streamlined page structure and intuitive navigation ensure visitors can quickly access relevant information. Additionally, meticulous attention was paid to content, ensuring it’s both engaging and easy to find.

A major technical upgrade was also implemented, with the site now built on Craft CMS, replacing the previous WordPress platform. The new system not only allows for more visually compelling and interactive pages but has also received positive feedback from the ICC Wales marketing team for its ease of use.

This new website launch is more than just a digital upgrade, it’s a testament to ICC Wales’ commitment to attract world-class events and meetings, offering a seamless, immersive, and informative online experience for all.

Vanessa Russell, Group Marketing Director for The Celtic Collection and ICC Wales, said: